Search Realty, based in Mississauga, is supporting children’s health by contributing one per cent of every sale to SickKids Hospital in Toronto. The hospital provides treatment to over 100,000 children each year and is also a major research centre.

Sterling Wong, owner of Search Realty, says he has personal experience with what the hospital provides.

“Right from my childhood days, I wanted to give back to the people who helped me when I needed it most. We feel extremely privileged to have our permanent plaque in the main hallway of SickKids. This will inspire us to continue to support them in the future.”

In recognition of donor contributions of $50,000 or more, SickKids erects permanent plaques along the walls of the hospital.