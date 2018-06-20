Search Realty recently announced the opening of five new offices in Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill and Kitchener.

The company says each of the five new locations, in addition to its head office in Mississauga, will allow its salespeople to meet clients and “focus on mobility with the help of advanced cloud-based real estate tools that contribute to a highly professional work environment. In addition, this expansion will also assist in the mobility for Search Realty’s one-on-one real estate coaching.”

The company says it provides agents with premium support, including Google-partnered lead generation, admin support, digital marketing support and training, specializing in pricing and negotiating. Sterling Wong is the broker of record and the owner of Search Realty and Search Mortgage Corp.

The company says it plans to expand to an additional five locations in 2019, targeting the Golden Horseshoe Area.