Savills in Toronto has hired Sylvia MacLeod as vice president, retail services. Working out of the Global Retail Group’s midtown office at 1200 Bay S., MacLeod will work with retail tenants and landlords, bringing her landlord experience and marketing expertise to the team. Her hire comes on the heels of Savills expansion of its retail platform to Canada with the hire of veteran retail advisors Jordan Karp, Ryan Morein and Jay Katzeff in 2017.

“With deep experience on the landlord side of real estate negotiations and marketing, Sylvia is a perfect complement to our team,” says Ken Norris, senior vice president and branch manager at the Savills Ontario office.

MacLeod brings over 25 years of experience in retail and office leasing. She most recently served as senior director of Leasing at GWL Realty Advisors, where she was responsible for the marketing and leasing of a 3.4 million-square-foot office and retail portfolio, which included working on repositioning the 140,000-square-foot retail concourse and food court at Commerce Court, as well as leasing the retail and restaurant space in the newly built Southcore Financial Centre. Earlier in her career, MacLeod served in senior leasing roles for large GTA portfolios at GE Capital Real Estate, Oxford Properties Group and Standard Life Insurance Corporation, working on several diverse and high-profile retail and office properties, the company says.