Well-known broker and television personality Sandra Rinomato and her team of 16 will now be known as Sandra Rinomato Properties powered by Property.ca.

Rinomato was the star of Property Virgins on HGTV. She has more than 20 years of experience.

“I have witnessed how the internet has changed the real estate industry over the last 20 years and I know it will continue to change how Realtors do business,” says Rinomato. “Property.ca is ahead of the curve and has not only embraced the changes but has become a leader in the industry.”

Mark McLean, president and broker of record at Property.ca., says, “This amalgamation further strengthens our position within the real estate industry.”

Property.ca has four offices in the Greater Toronto Area and 180 salespeople.