The Trilogy Team of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada recently expanded its team in Toronto, welcoming Sameer Ismail. He is ranked in the top one per cent of agents at the Toronto Real Estate Board.

His career in real estate started in 2009 at Chestnut Park Real Estate, followed by some time at Re/Max Hallmark Realty, where he was inducted to the Re/Max International Hall Of Fame for his outstanding sales results.

“Our client base was expanding into suburban, farm and recreation areas as our seller-clients were asking for a one-stop service offering. The real estate business is all about building on relationships and Sameer was the ideal fit with the team to capitalize on our expanding markets,” say team founders Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast in a statement.