Three successful real estate professionals pooled their resources and opened Century 21 Alpha in Toronto recently. The team, Tracy Chen, Bill Yang and Gary Lam, plans to continue their success as a team and help new agents grow their own business.

“Between the three of us, we have more than 50 years experience,” says owner Bill Yang. “We’ve worked together for so long at Century 21 King’s Quay that we thought it was a natural next step to open our own franchise and to stay with the Century 21 brand. We hope our combined experience and considerable success will also help us build a big team in the area.”

“Career track advancement is a cornerstone of the C21 brand,” says Brian Rushton, EVP of Century 21 Canada. “This is demonstrated by Tracy, Bill and Gary advancing from sales representative positions to ownership.”

Century 21 Alpha opened with three agents. By the end of the year, they hope to expand to 10, and are planning to expand significantly in 2018. They plan to offer their expertise to new agents through mentorship.

“We like working with small projects and developments,” says Chen. “Since we are so established in that niche, we hope to continue on that path for ourselves and help the next generation on their career path.”