Royal LePage Turner Realty sales reps Roberta Primmer and Karen Pomeroy raised $8,000 at a Masquerade Ball in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.

Nearly 200 guests attended the event and enjoyed an elegant meal, auction and “best costume” contest. Primmer and Pomeroy also took a moment to present the beneficiary, Libra House, with a cheque representing their commission donations.

“We received such incredible feedback from our community,” says Pomeroy. “There is already buzz about next year’s event and an excitement about supporting our local women’s shelter.”

Located in the “hub” of Labrador, Libra House provides emergency shelter for woman and children experiencing relationship violence and offers critical services to those who may be relocating in and out of the region.