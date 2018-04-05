Caring for society’s most vulnerable is a deeply personal commitment for Sandy Casella, a sales associate with Sutton Group – Quantum Realty in Mississauga, Ont. Last year Casella and her team donated $12,000 to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), which is the largest hospital in Toronto conducting research into mental health. Recently she donated $2,000 to Hats On For Awareness, an umbrella group that distributes money to numerous mental health initiatives and charities. Her goal is to raise another $13,000 for Hats On For Awareness by the end of 2020.

“One in five people are affected by mental health issues,” says Casella. “I’ve seen how it can devastate families, so I feel it is so important to support each other and bring mental health to the forefront. My life has been dramatically affected by family members who have dealt with addiction and mental health issues. I have been helped so much by other people. I just feel like we are in this together.”

Casella’s team includes Michelle Martin. A portion of the team’s commissions from each transaction are donated to the cause.

As a member of the Craig Proctor system and a real estate coach, Casella also participated in an auction that raised money for the daughter of a Toronto-area Realtor. The little girl has a rare illness requiring specialized care. Casella donated $23,000 to win a day of training with Todd Walters, a well-know American trainer. Collectively, the auction raised $221,000 to help the girl and her family as they fight to save her life.