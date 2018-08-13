Ramie Browatzke of Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. recently hosted a Spin-a-Thon for Shelter. The event raised $20,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and the nearest women’s shelter, A Safe Place, in Sherwood Park.

Teaming up with local spin studio, Body Unique Fitness, the eight-hour event saw eight teams of 10 participate, including the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers hockey squad.

Browatzke, along with fellow Royal LePage sales representative Teri Svendsen, went head-to-head in fundraising, with their teams collectively raising nearly $13,000 for the cause.

“Fort Saskatchewan doesn’t have its own shelter, so we rely on A Safe Place in Sherwood Park for support,” says Browatzke. “We know domestic violence is happening in our community. We see many discussions on Facebook about where women should go for support and how they can get rides to Sherwood Park. Women and children are fleeing violence so it’s very important to give them as much support as we possibly can.”