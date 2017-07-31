Sales rep Phil Small joins in the Walk to Fight Arthritis

Arthritis can affect anyone, from young children to the elderly, but it garners less attention and research funding than many other ailments. Phil Small, a sales rep with Sutton Group – Heritage Realty in Whitby, Ont. was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis nearly 25 years ago and understands the daily challenges. He braved the wind and rain recently to raise money and awareness during his local Walk to Fight Arthritis, donating and collecting $750, which contributed to the national total of $1.25 million for the Arthritis Society.

“I decided to get involved because I have struggled to manage my rheumatoid arthritis for nearly 25 years,” says Small. “It feels good to do something proactive to better not only my own circumstance, but the quality of life of many other people.”

More than 4.6 million Canadians live with arthritis and, in severe cases, it can prevent them from doing basic tasks such as driving a car, or buttoning up a shirt. The proceeds of the Walk to Fight Arthritis will help fund programs and research to bring us closer to a future without arthritis.

Although it was rainy, wet and foggy, approximately 100 people took part in the Peterborough walk. Small was joined by his wife Erin and their dog Murphy, who he calls his two greatest supporters, although the dog looks like he is eager to abandon the effort! Buffeted by wind and rain, they completed the route in “record time” to seek a warm, dry spot.