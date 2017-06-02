Sales rep Nellie Terzieva of Re/Max West Realty in Toronto is urging local brokers and salespeople to help with fundraising for the playground at Twentieth Street Junior School in Etobicoke. The aging playground needs to be upgraded for the students at the school, which includes four Intensive Support Programs to meet the needs of Special Education students.

The school’s new Outdoor Play Structure is currently in the planning stage but must be funded by the community. The school is seeking sponsors for its annual Fun Fair on June 7. For information, contact Kristy Costello by email.