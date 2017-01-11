Sales rep Michelle Haick makes sure seniors remembered

On Christmas morning, 32 seniors in long-term care in Newmarket, Ont. opened gifts courtesy of sales rep Michelle Haick of Sutton Group – Future Realty and her generous guests. For the past eight years, Haick has hosted a Ladies Appreciation Night with a charitable theme. This year she invited 24 women to enjoy wine and pizza at Mamma Mia Trattoria in Newmarket.

“I connected with A Senior Wish charity after reading an article that reminded me that those in long-term care facilities are often forgotten about at Christmas,” says Haick. “I work a lot in the senior community and this just seemed like a perfect fit for my annual Christmas gathering.”

A care facility in Newmarket provided her with the names of 32 residents along with their Christmas wish lists. Each of the 24 women who attended the recent Ladies Appreciation Night brought a gift that was wrapped and labelled for the intended recipient. Haick purchased gifts for the eight remaining people on the list.

“I try very hard to make sure that their wishes come true. Unique items this year were movies and CDs, history books, a man purse, a Blue Jay shirt, as well as the more traditional body lotions, night gowns, hats and gloves. I deliver all the wrapped gifts to the long-term care facility, then on Christmas day the gifts are distributed.”

Haick’s previous Ladies Appreciation Nights have benefited the Women’s Centre of York Region, the Yellow Brick House and the Blue Door.

“I love this night! I get to treat my clients to a fun evening for a good cause. We are all looking forward to next year’s event,” she says.