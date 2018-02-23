Matthew Fernandes, a sales rep with Sutton Group – Realty Systems in Toronto, personally organized a toy drive for the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish program, which delivers toys to children and funds support services for low-income families. Fernandes set up a donation box at his office, then promoted it by mailing out postcards, creating social media posts and directly contacting clients.

“I have been holding the toy drive for four years now,” says Fernandes. “I am always looking for ways to give back, which I think is very important. I thought it would be a good idea to get involved as I remember one of my favourite parts as a kid during Christmas was of course to open up all my gifts, and could not imagine children out there with nothing to open up during Christmas.”

Donations came from sales associates and staff in the office, friends and neighbours and clients.