Royal LePage Your Community Realty sales rep James Milonas and dance partner Valerie Casault were the winners of the Arthur Murray Dance Studio’s recent Dancing with Toronto Celebrities event. The pair’s winning performance was a sassy salsa number to Marc Anthony’s Vivir Mi Vida. Contestants competed for a mirror ball trophy and for the proceeds from the evening’s auction to benefit the charity of their choice. They selected the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

A donation of $3,385 will be directed to Nellie’s Shelter in Toronto in support of women and their children seeking safety from domestic violence.