Sales rep Cliff Barron of Sutton Group – Signature in Mississauga, Ont. held his second Great Pumpkin Giveaway to raise funds for the United Way. He purchased a load of more than 250 pumpkins (nearly 2,000 pounds) from local farmers and just before Halloween, he and some volunteers gave them away by donation at a Milton park.

The event raised more than $500 for the United Way of Halton and Hamilton.

Another part of his autumn tradition is a draw for a gift basket. Hundreds filled in entries for the free prize draw.

“A highlight of the day was getting back home and getting a big thank-you email from somebody living in the neighbourhood. They said they’re definitely a future client,” says Barron.