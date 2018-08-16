Bruce Johnson, a sales rep at Re/Max of Wasaga Beach in Wasaga Beach, Ont. and his daughter Holly, 17, have embarked on a 28,000-km motorcycle journey from the Arctic to Argentina to raise funds for children’s hospitals.

Bruce and Holly rode from Canada to Costa Rica in 2013 and they rode across Canada from Newfoundland to B.C. in 2016.

The riders traveled by plane from Toronto to Inuvik on Aug. 2 and rode north to Tuktoyaktuk, NT, on the shores of the Arctic Ocean. They then are heading south until they get to Ushuaia, projected to arrive in late January 2019.

Bruce’s wife Mary Johnson and daughter Jocelyn, 14, are co-ordinating the fundraising and planning aspects from home in Wasaga Beach.

Every dollar raised will go to local children’s hospitals’ highest priority needs.

In 1998, Bruce and Mary lost their first child, Alyssa Rae, after just 20 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at SickKids in Toronto. They says they are profoundly grateful for the care she received during her short but impactful life and want to give back.

Click here for more information and to donate.