A Canadian sales rep recently achieved a dream that most real estate agents can only imagine.

Al McLellan of Coldwell Banker RMR Real Estate in Cobourg, Ont. was a Las Vegas headliner for a day, performing his magic act during the closing night celebrations at the Coldwell Banker #Gen Blue global conference at the MGM Grand. McLellan was one of three Coldwell Banker entertainers chosen from a network of 91,000 sales professionals in 3,000 residential offices worldwide, and was the only Canadian selected. The 2017 Gen Blue Experience was Coldwell Banker’s biggest international conference in more than a decade, attracting more than 6,000 delegates.

“I’ve performed for our company before, but never imagined I’d be doing magic for a crowd of thousands on the main stage at the MGM Grand,” says McLellan, who has previously entertained friends and colleagues from Coldwell Banker RMR’s 10-office operation. His performance has been posted to the brokerage’s Facebook page.