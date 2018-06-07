Condominiums represent one of the fastest-growing segments in the real estate market in Guelph, Ont. Local Coldwell Banker Neumann sales rep Aimée Puthon recently launched Condos Guelph. Billed as Guelph’s most comprehensive condo website, the mobile-friendly platform offers information about condo-lifestyle communities across the city, along with aerial photos showcasing the different neighbourhoods.

The site aims to educate consumers about a type of ownership that has not been common in smaller Ontario centres. It includes information about involving condo boards, rules, reserve funds and other specific legal considerations.