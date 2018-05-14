The Saint John Real Estate Board recently welcomed a new board president and celebrated its 60th anniversary.

Sherry Sheldrick was acclaimed as president after serving on the board’s Director Team since 2013 as a director and as secretary-treasurer. She began the first year of her two-year term just in time to celebrate the board’s 60th anniversary at a gala reception following the Annual General Meeting.

As members filed out of the meeting and down the escalator to the ground floor of Saint John’s Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal, they were greeted with elegant music, canapes, balloons and champagne. Members toasted the board, sang happy birthday and posed for a group portrait while networking and reflecting on how much times have changed.

“Very few industries have been revolutionized by technology as much as this one – from our method of accessing our inventory, to our methods for contacting each other, to our methods for creating, signing and delivering contracts,” says Sheldrick.

But she said some important things are still the same. “Our passion for this industry, our co-operation and our inter-dependence, in order to succeed, remains as strong as ever.”

The Saint John Real Estate Board covers the southwestern part of New Brunswick to the U.S. border in St. Stephen, and includes the counties of St. John, Kings, Charlotte and portions of Queens County.