Royal LePage’s Your Perfect Life, a neighbourhood matching tool, was honoured with two awards from the Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) at the 50th annual CMA Awards Gala held recently in Toronto.

The company, its analytics partner Environics Analytics and design agency Alaia Technologies received a gold in the Data Marketing category, recognizing innovative, creative and exemplary applications of data and analytics in the development of marketing programs. The application also earned a bronze award in the Experiential and Innovative Media category.

The Your Perfect Life feature is a first in Canada, allowing consumers to discover homes in communities that fit their current or desired lifestyles, the company says. The tool uses Environics Analytics demographic data to help home buyers pinpoint places where like-minded people live. This interactive website feature on Royal LePage’s national website highlights neighbourhoods that consumers may not have otherwise considered and helps people relocate to unfamiliar areas of the country, the company says.

Its company website experienced a 73-per-cent year-over-year jump in traffic, exceeding expectations, says the company.