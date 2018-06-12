From left: Sandra Webb, senior VP of marketing and communications, Royal LePage; Carolyn Cheng, COO, Royal LePage; Justin Risi EVP, Royal LePage Your Community Realty; Vivian Risi, owner/president, Royal LePage Your Community Realty; Michelle Risi, EVP, Royal LePage Your Community Realty; and Phil Soper, president/CEO, Royal LePage.
Royal LePage Your Community Realty and president/owner Vivian Risi was awarded Top Brokerage of the Year for Ontario as well as the honorable National Top Brokerage of the Year recently by Royal LePage.

The AE LePage award, presented by Phil Soper, CEO of Royal LePage, recognized Royal LePage Your Community Realty for business excellence, innovation, growth and leadership. The firm is Royal LePage’s largest independently owned brokerage, with 10 locations and more than 1,000 realtors in Toronto and GTA.

