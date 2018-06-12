Royal LePage Your Community Realty and president/owner Vivian Risi was awarded Top Brokerage of the Year for Ontario as well as the honorable National Top Brokerage of the Year recently by Royal LePage.

The AE LePage award, presented by Phil Soper, CEO of Royal LePage, recognized Royal LePage Your Community Realty for business excellence, innovation, growth and leadership. The firm is Royal LePage’s largest independently owned brokerage, with 10 locations and more than 1,000 realtors in Toronto and GTA.