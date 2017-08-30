Royal LePage Wolle Realty in Kitchener, Ont. raised $20,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at its first annual fundraising train ride recently.

The event featured a ride aboard the Waterloo Central Railway, where 175 guests were treated to spectacular countryside views in open air cars. A cocktail reception and concert at the St. Jacobs Train Museum followed, with the band King Roller providing the entertainment.

The funds raised benefit Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region and Woolwich Community Services.

“Without our supporters and volunteers this event would not have been possible,” says broker/owner Mark Wolle. “We are incredibly proud to be able to give back to our community in this way and look forward to continuing our proud tradition of supporting the work of our local shelters.”

Royal LePage Wolle Realty On The Rails committee members included: Wolle, Kate Robinson, Kourtney Beckman, Mat Wojtas, Neil Strickler, Nancy Hynes, Elaine Barton, Jane Gardner, Michelle Jackson, Lisa Schultheiss, Madison Erb, Dave Farnham and Mike Hewitson.