Royal LePage Wolle Realty movie night raises money, supplies for food bank

This year marked the 23rd year that Royal LePage Wolle Realty in Kitchener, Ont. supported the Food Bank of Waterloo Region and Woolwich Community Services. More than 80 sales reps weighed in with contributions of 2,745 lb. of food and $24,165 in cash to help the food bank with its Christmas Drive.

During the past 23 years the brokerage has raised over $125,000 and 27,700 lb. of food. That amounts to approximately 372,000 meals.

More than 1,200 of the brokerage’s customers, families and friends filled the eight theatres at Landmark Gateway Cinema to view the movie Trolls. The price of admission was at least one non-perishable food item per family member and cash donations were made by appeal to local businesses.