The Wolle Realty on the Rails fundraising event recently raised $10,000 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation to benefit Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region and Woolwich Community services.

One hundred and fifty guests enjoyed a scenic train ride through the St. Jacobs, Ont. countryside aboard the Waterloo Central Railway. A cocktail reception in the Railway Museum followed, where party-goers enjoyed a live performance by the 586 Quartet featuring Alex Price. There were prizes and a silent auction.

“We were once again overwhelmed by the tremendous support from our sponsors, attendees and volunteers at this year’s event,” said Mark Wolle, broker of record for Royal LePage Wolle Realty. “Giving back to our community is at the core of our business and to do so surrounded by friends and likeminded supporters makes it extra special.”