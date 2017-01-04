Royal LePage South Country Real Estate Services in Lethbridge hosts annual gala

Royal LePage South Country Real Estate Services exceeded its goal at the annual Royal Gala, held recently in Lethbridge, Alta.

The event saw 350 guests bid on more than 350 silent auction items to raise a record-breaking $64,760.

All the funds raised will support YWCA Harbour House, a 24-bed crisis shelter for women and children fleeing abusive relationships.

The Royal Gala Committee included chair Manson Kelly, broker Brent Oleksy, Ally Keith, Rebecca Munro, Leslie Hatfield, Sarah Ball and John Guliker.