Royal LePage South Country Real Estate raised more than $70,000 at its 20th annual Royal Gala, held late last year in Lethbridge, Alta.

All funds raised support a local women’s shelter, YWCA Lethbridge & District Harbour House, a 30-bed crisis unit for women and children who are escaping abusive intimate partner relationships.

Committee members Ally Keith, Manson Kelly, Brent Oleksy, Nancy Stuart, Teresa Lawrence, Leslie Hatfield, Sarah Ball, John Guliker, Sam Oyemala, Brett Johnson and Rebecca Munro say the event’s record-breaking year is due to their supportive community, sponsors and volunteers. This annual event has raised more than $760,000 since inception.