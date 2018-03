Leading up to Christmas, Royal LePage Solutions in Calgary organized a “reverse Advent calendar” of food for the Calgary Food Bank for brokerage staff and clients.

“Every day you put in a food item into a basket, then I collected and delivered it on behalf of all the clients that donated. We collected over 500 lbs. of food plus cash,” says sales rep Chris Matlashewski.

The food bank saw an eight-per-cent increase in client visits this year, representing more than 184,078 people.