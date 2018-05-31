The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation raised a record-setting $2.8 million in 2017. Royal LePage professionals make donations from their commissions, organize local fund-raisers and take part in events such as the National Garage Sale for Shelter and the Iceland Challenge for Shelter. In addition, attendees at Royal LePage conferences and meetings enjoy networking events with a Shelter Foundation component and silent and live auctions that raise funds for the company’s charity.

The charity is Canada’s largest foundation dedicated exclusively to supporting women’s shelters and domestic violence prevention programs, including healthy relationship programs for teens. On any given day, more than 6,500 Canadian women and children are staying at a shelter to escape abuse at home. “Unfortunately, every six days on average, a woman in Canada is killed by her current or former intimate partner,” says Shanan Spencer-Brown, Royal LePage Shelter Foundation’s executive director. “Making shelters available to those in danger is critical.”

With the continued support of Royal LePage Realtors, the foundation, which will celebrate its 20th birthday this year, is committed to supporting 200 women’s shelters and other partners that are helping to put an end to domestic violence.