Royal LePage CEO Phil Soper, with Shelter Gala guests and Royal LePage sales reps Ara Yeremian, Tracey Flanigan, Colby Bayne, Joanne Tibbles and Steve Kotan.
Vivian Risi, broker/owner of Royal LePage Your Community Realty and Shelter Gala committee member with Caroline Baile, a broker with the company, at the 9th annual Shelter Gala.
The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation hosted its 9th Annual Shelter Gala recently at a black tie fundraiser in Toronto.

Dr. Angelique Jenney provided a keynote address about the impact of domestic violence on children. Later in the evening, singer-songwriter Joanna Chapman-Smith and the Classical String Quartet provided musical entertainment.

Through the generosity of guests, sponsors and supporters, the event raised $48,000 to fund violence prevention and education programs for youth, helping boys and girls learn how to develop healthy relationships and build lives free from abuse.

The foundation is Canada’s largest public foundation dedicated exclusively to funding women’s shelters and domestic violence prevention. Since 1998, $22 million has been raised in support of more than 200 local shelters and other national charities.

From left, Royal LePage Frank Real Estate sales reps Sue Driver, Dena Sicard and Jane Thuet.

Fom left: Bloor West Village Branch broker/manager Gus Monteleone; Gia DeJulio, VP of the Board for Women; Leah Odle-Benson, board member for The Redwood Shelter; and Kingsway Branch broker/area manager Al Orlando.

