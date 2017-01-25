The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation hosted its 9th Annual Shelter Gala recently at a black tie fundraiser in Toronto.

Dr. Angelique Jenney provided a keynote address about the impact of domestic violence on children. Later in the evening, singer-songwriter Joanna Chapman-Smith and the Classical String Quartet provided musical entertainment.

Through the generosity of guests, sponsors and supporters, the event raised $48,000 to fund violence prevention and education programs for youth, helping boys and girls learn how to develop healthy relationships and build lives free from abuse.

The foundation is Canada’s largest public foundation dedicated exclusively to funding women’s shelters and domestic violence prevention. Since 1998, $22 million has been raised in support of more than 200 local shelters and other national charities.