Royal LePage Service Plus of Lachute, Que. recently merged with Royal LePage Humania, a Laurentians-based brokerage that joined the Royal LePage network last May. With this merger, Royal LePage Humania adds 16 brokers, for a total of 237 brokers.

The former owners of Royal LePage Service Plus (Maurice Giroux, Lorne Deschamps, Gilles Drouin, Luc Girard, Martin Rozon, Guy Sauvé and Pierre Vachon) will remain at the agency as real estate brokers working out of their current Lachute location, while the management committee, composed of François Léger, Anne Léger, Christian Bouvrette and Lise Lechasseur, will continue to lead the brokerage.

With this transaction, Royal LePage Humania, which owns eight offices located in Saint-Thérèse, Saint-Eustache, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Sauveur, Sainte-Adèle, Sainte-Agathe, Mont-Tremblant and now Lachute, reinforces its position as the largest traditional real estate brokerage in Quebec, the company says.