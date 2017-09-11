Royal LePage Scharf Realty merges with Royal LePage Wolle Realty

Royal LePage Scharf Realty in Waterloo, Ont. has merged with Royal LePage Wolle Realty of Kitchener.

The merged brokerage will operate under the Royal LePage Wolle banner, which is owned by Mark Wolle. The brokerage will soon occupy an additional space within the Waterloo Corporate Campus at Northfield Drive and Weber Street.

Ted Scharf will manage his team of 30 agents, who will temporarily call the Kitchener location home until the new location in Waterloo is operational later this year.

Scharf Realty, like Wolle Realty, was originally established as an independent brokerage. Scharf’s real estate career spans 40 years. He joined the Royal LePage network 19 years ago. Wolle Realty was established in 1977 by Dieter Wolle. The brokerage joined Royal LePage in 2000. Mark Wolle took over from his father in 2011 after 14 years in the business, including serving as the office manager.

The brokerage now has 103 sales reps.