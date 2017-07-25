Royal LePage Premier Realty expands to Yorkton

Royal LePage Premier Realty of Langenburg, Sask., owned by Warren Vandenameele, has opened a new office in Yorkton. It is managed by Carma Gramyk, who comes to Royal LePage from an independent real estate company in Yorkton. The two offices are now operating with 10 salespeople.

Vandenameele began his real estate career in 2003. When his oldest son, Alexander, earned his real estate license in 2014, Warren purchased Royal LePage Premier Realty. The brokerage has a strong presence in farm and ranch real estate, bolstered by Warren’s knowledge of the sector from his degree in agriculture.

Gramyk was born and raised in Yorkton and became a top producer for seven years in Regina. She went on to another seven-year period selling a variety of property types as an owner of three luxury real estate brokerages in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. She returned to Saskatchewan and her small-town roots in Yorkton in 2012, drawn by the community’s excellence as a place to raise a family.

Business partner Deanne Arnold adds to Grambyk’s 18 years of experience with 10 years of her own.