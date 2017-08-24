More than $26,500 was raised for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at the 5th Annual Royal LePage Premier Real Estate Charity Golf Classic in St. Albert, Alta. recently.

Despite a torrential downpour and hail, 132 guests enjoyed a day of golf that featured a variety of unique and lighthearted on-course activities and games. “The weather this year was terrible, but we still managed to have our most successful tournament to date,” says broker/owner Shirley Williams. “Our generous sponsors, volunteers and players helped us break last year’s record and bring our total raised in five years at this event to $100,000.”

The funds raised will benefit the Stop Abuse in Families Society, an organization that serves clients who are experiencing abuse and the devastating effects to the family.