Royal LePage Powell River sales rep Brandy Peterson poses with Rocko, the Powell River Kings mascot.
Royal LePage Powell River in Powell River, B.C. recently hosted a community tailgate party in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. It took place before a local Junior A hockey team game with the Powell River Kings.

The brokerage’s agents, staff and business partners sold draw tickets and organized a barbecue meal, raising $2,750. The funds were directed to the Powell River Transition House, an organization that provides safety to women and their children fleeing violence as well as counselling, helpline support and community referrals.

