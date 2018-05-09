Royal LePage Plus in Saint-Jerome, Que. raised $2,100 at its inaugural bowling night in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The sold-out event welcomed Royal LePage sales reps, business partners and clients for an evening of bowling and prizes.

“We had a great time and received a lot of positive feedback,” says organizing committee member Christiane Lavoie. “We’re very proud of our first event held in support of our local women’s shelter and we’re certain this will become an annual tradition.” The money raised was directed to La Maison D’Ariane.