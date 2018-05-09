Bowling Night for Shelter committee members Karine Gosselin, Alain Aubry, Christiane Lavoie, Carole Bourassa and Guy Richard announce Gabrielle St-Jean (centre in stripes) as winner of one of the evening’s prizes at the Royal LePage Plus fundraiser.
Bowling Night for Shelter committee members Karine Gosselin, Alain Aubry, Christiane Lavoie, Carole Bourassa and Guy Richard announce Gabrielle St-Jean (centre in stripes) as winner of one of the evening’s prizes at the Royal LePage Plus fundraiser.

Royal LePage Plus in Saint-Jerome, Que. raised $2,100 at its inaugural bowling night in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The sold-out event welcomed Royal LePage sales reps, business partners and clients for an evening of bowling and prizes.

“We had a great time and received a lot of positive feedback,” says organizing committee member Christiane Lavoie. “We’re very proud of our first event held in support of our local women’s shelter and we’re certain this will become an annual tradition.” The money raised was directed to La Maison D’Ariane.

 

