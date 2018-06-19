The Hurry Hard for Shelter charity bonspiel, hosted by Royal LePage Performance Realty sales rep Nick Fundytus, raised more than $2,700 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

Eleven teams participated in the fun and friendly tournament and raised additional funds through a silent auction, 50/50 draw and donations. Proceeds were directed to Ottawa women’s shelter Nelson House.

“Family violence is too often invisible to the public eye and our work allows us to raise awareness and help those who might otherwise not be seen. I’m very proud to support that effort,” says Fundytus. “Our bonspiel went so well that we’re planning to make it an annual event.”