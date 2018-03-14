Sales rep Elaine Murray of Royal LePage Northstar in White Rock, B.C. recently volunteered for a home build experience in Nepal.

“I love to travel and lately have been drawn to volunteer vacations,” she says. “This trip was through Developing World Connections. Creating Possibilities Nepal is the local non-profit organization that arranged all the local accommodation, transportation and meals.

“We spent two weeks building a house for a local Nepalese family. Bhujiram, the father, lost his wife to cancer five years ago.” She says he spent everything he owned to help pay for the medical hospital bills.

“Creating Possibilities Nepal and the community villagers nominated this family as the most deserving for a new home. The family presently share one bedroom and a mud hut kitchen that’s close to collapsing,” says Murray.

There are still three children living at home, ages 13, 11 and 8. Creating Possibilities Nepal has also stepped in to pay for them to go to school. The education cost is $350 a child per year.

“We worked very hard carrying 35-lb. cement blocks, mixing cement, carrying mortar, grouting cement block walls and carrying wood and bamboo,” says Murray. “Unfortunately, we ran out of time. However, the house was to be completed by the end of the month. To see the family start to relax, smile, laugh and gain confidence each day was extremely rewarding for all involved. Their dream was coming true, a new home, safer environment and education for the children’s future. This was truly an amazing experience, and an incredible adventure and I would highly recommend it.”