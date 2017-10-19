The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation announced that $50,000 was raised at the Royal LePage National Headstart Conference held in September at Harrison Hot Springs resort in British Columbia.

Funds were raised in a variety of ways, including the charity’s popular silent and live auctions, during the trade fair evening and at pre-conference networking events. The popular two-day motorcycle Ride for Shelter organized by the Royal LePage Riders Club brought in over $11,000 in pledges.

“Together, we’re helping to put an end to domestic violence in Canada and continuing this great tradition of fundraising for our foundation at Royal LePage conferences,” says Royal LePage Shelter Foundation executive director Shanan Spencer-Brown.