Lance Berrington has joined the Royal LePage network with a new brokerage in the north-east area of Calgary. The new company is operating as Royal LePage Mission Real Estate.

Berrington started his real estate career in 1996 and went on to earn his broker license in 2003. In 2004, he opened an independent brokerage in Calgary, which he operated for seven years. He later joined Royal LePage Foothills before heading off to Vancouver Island in 2014 to work for Coast Realty prior to its switch to the Royal LePage banner.

Berrington says he intends to support his agents with a diversified stable of professionals including specialists in marketing, real estate law, architectural and interior design. Technology is also a key component of his business plan. A paperless office that is green, connected and secure with systems that are simple and convenient for clients is a key strategy for his business, he says.