Royal LePage Mid North Realty opens in Blind River, Elliot Lake

Danielle Gagnon, who was previously a salesperson with Royal LePage Northern Advantage, has branched out as a brokerage owner, assuming the locations in Blind River and Elliot Lake, Ont. Her company operates as Royal LePage Mid North Realty.

Gagnon started her real estate career in 2013 and has a management background. She says she envisions a brokerage that provides agents with seamless support and encourages a team-like atmosphere with a commitment to community involvement.

The brokerage deals in residential, recreational lakefront, farms and some commercial properties. Its trading area includes The Town of Spanish, the St-Joseph Island corridor and from Elliot Lake to north of Thessalon.