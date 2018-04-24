Royal LePage sales representatives Joann Laflamme and Linda Murphy get ready to enter the ski race while cheered on by Royal LePage Shelter Foundation executive director Shanan Spencer-Brown.
Royal LePage Locations North in Collingwood, Ont. hosted its 33rd Annual Ski & Snowshoe Day at Craigleith Ski Club recently. The event raised $22,000 for two local charities. Conditions were perfect for the 200 attendees who enjoyed a day of outdoor fun, gourmet lunch and après ski socializing. Funds raised support Hospice Georgian Triangle and an emergency women’s shelter, My Friend’s House, via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

“It was a great pleasure to attend this year’s Ski & Snowshoe Day,” says Royal LePage Shelter Foundation executive director Shanan Spencer-Brown. “Connecting with so many of our dedicated and generous supporters while enjoying the trails was incredibly energizing.”

 

