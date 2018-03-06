Royal LePage Locations North in Collingwood, Ont. wrapped up another year of fundraising for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at the 6th annual Holiday House Tour in November.

More than 1,000 attendees visited seven homes on the tour, each decked out in unique and inspiring themes for the holiday season by local decorators. The event also featured a fashion show, silent auction, celebrity decorating seminar, holiday marketplace and a chef’s holiday demonstration.

“It’s wonderful how the team at Royal LePage Locations North have created a much-anticipated holiday season fundraising event while also raising awareness of the needs of women escaping abusive relationships,” says Shanan Spencer-Brown, executive director of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

The event raised $31,027, with $24,379 benefitting local women’s shelter My Friend’s House. The rest of the funds were donated to the charities of choice of each of the seven homeowners on the tour.