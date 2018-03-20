Royal LePage has launched a lead management solution for its agents, which the company says marries best practices in lead conversion with technology to automate the activities agents must do to convert online leads into clients.

“Immediate response and nurturing are essential to converting online leads – homebuyers who are typically much earlier in the sales cycle,” says Kelly McCain, director, business services for Royal LePage. “We know that most online leads don’t convert until the fifth contact attempt or more, however, industry statistics show that agents manage only 1.5 contact attempts. That is, of the 52 per cent of online leads that are ever responded to.”

McCain says the Smart Leads solution is designed to exponentially improve lead conversion by “distributing the right leads, to the right agents, at the right time.” Leads are distributed according to keywords an individual brokerage sets, based on price, location, property characteristics and any other criteria.

The lead opportunity is texted and emailed to qualified agents with a set time to respond, as determined by the brokerage. Within that window, the agent can accept or decline the lead, after which it will be offered to the next agent in the queue.

Each accepted lead is added as a new contact into the agent’s Smart Studio CRM. Smart Leads dovetails with Royal LePage’s proprietary CRM to apply a best-practice action plan to convert online leads, the company says. Agents are automatically prompted with follow-up activities, scripts and drip campaigns for each lead they accept.