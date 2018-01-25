Royal LePage Lannon Realty of Thunder Bay, Ont., recently partnered with AMJ Campbell Van Lines to support local women’s shelters with the eighth annual Baskets of Hope campaign.

Baskets of housewares, linens, personal care items and comforting gifts were filled by brokerage management, agents and staff, as well as generous community supporters and business partners. A goal to collect 150 baskets was surpassed when 166 baskets were donated.

“These baskets have a huge impact on the lives of these women in crisis and shows them that they are supported throughout our community,” says Royal LePage Lannon Realty marketing co-ordinator Jaime Roach.

During the past eight years, the campaign has collected 660 baskets with an estimated value of more than $138,000 for the shelters.