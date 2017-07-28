From left: Sara Laamanen, Royal LePage Kelowna sales rep; Karen Mason, executive director, Kelowna Women’s Shelter; Royal LePage Kelowna broker/owner Francis Braam; and Kathleen Lemieux, resource development co-ordinator for the shelter.
From left: Sara Laamanen, Royal LePage Kelowna sales rep; Karen Mason, executive director, Kelowna Women’s Shelter; Royal LePage Kelowna broker/owner Francis Braam; and Kathleen Lemieux, resource development co-ordinator for the shelter.

In 2016, Royal LePage Kelowna sales reps donated part of their commissions to The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, in addition to holding fundraising events throughout the year. The result was more than $8,700 raised to help women and children who are served by the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

“By supporting women’s shelters, we are ensuring that women and children have somewhere to turn when needing to escape domestic violence and rebuild their lives. Violence against women and children is a significant problem in all communities across Canada regardless of culture, religion, ethnicity or race,” says the brokerage in a news release.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Players pose for a group shot at Joann Laflamme’s Ladies’ Soccer Tournament in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

0
Members of the Royal LePage True North Realty Garage Sale organizing committee, from left: Sarah Baron, Brett Campbell, Chere Colley, T.J. Campbell, Gail Bibeau and Julio Florez. (Photo: Diana Noble, Snapd Wood Buffalo)

0