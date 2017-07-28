In 2016, Royal LePage Kelowna sales reps donated part of their commissions to The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, in addition to holding fundraising events throughout the year. The result was more than $8,700 raised to help women and children who are served by the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

“By supporting women’s shelters, we are ensuring that women and children have somewhere to turn when needing to escape domestic violence and rebuild their lives. Violence against women and children is a significant problem in all communities across Canada regardless of culture, religion, ethnicity or race,” says the brokerage in a news release.