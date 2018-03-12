Sales representatives, staff and management of Royal LePage Kelowna collected more than 330 gifts for women and children staying at a local women’s shelter over the holiday season.

While gifts for the children are saved for Christmas Day, each year the Kelowna Women’s Shelter hosts a children’s holiday party where gifts are laid on tables and kids are encouraged to “shop” for the perfect present to wrap for their mom. The event was started 20 years ago by a sales representative who wanted to give back after needing the services of the shelter.

“In our first year, we had 30 gifts under the tree,” says long-time organizer Shirley Froese. “Our office is amazing and very giving, and with many hands involved, our Christmas Wish Tree has grown into what it is today.”