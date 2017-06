Agents and staff at Royal LePage Humania gathered on May 1 for an event held at Manoir St-Sauveur to mark their conversion to the Royal LePage national network. As the largest traditional real estate brokerage in Quebec, Royal LePage Humania brings close to 225 new agents to the brand. Headed by François Léger and Anne Léger, the company has eight offices, mainly located in the Laurentians.