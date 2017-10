Royal LePage Haut-Richelieu, with one office in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu and one in Chambly, Que., has acquired the Châteauguay office of Royal LePage Extra.

Audrey Bédard, owner of Royal LePage Haut-Richelieu, is taking over the management of Royal LePage Extra, while former owner Cléo Thibault, who acquired the franchise in 2004, will remain at the brokerage as a real estate broker. The Châteauguay office has 13 real estate brokers. It will move to a new sales location in the next few months.