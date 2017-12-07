Royal LePage Harmonie joins Royal LePage Habitations in Lanaudière

Royal LePage Harmonie, located in the Lanaudière region in Quebec, has joined Royal LePage Habitations.

Éric Bilodeau, agency owner of Royal LePage Habitations, has taken ownership of the merged brokerages. The former owner of Royal LePage Harmonie, Guylaine Pelletier, will continue working at the newly merged brokerage as a real estate agent.

Royal LePage Habitations, which already owns and operates offices in Blainville and Mascouche, has 74 brokers. It is based in Sainte-Julienne.