Doug Haayer has purchased the Princeton, B.C. brokerage from Royal LePage Locations West and will operate the office as Royal LePage Haayer Realty.

Haayer will build on his 13 years of real estate experience within the Princeton market, alongside members of his team. They represent 50 per cent of units sold and 60 per cent of transactional dollars within the Princeton vicinity, says Royal LePage. The brokerage operates in a retirement and recreational specialty market, servicing clients through a mix of residential, recreational, waterfront and large acreage properties.

Princeton is a vibrant small town located in the heart of the B.C. interior, just two hours from Chilliwack, Kelowna or Kamloops. The area offers true four-season weather with Okanagan hot summers and snow-filled sunny winters. Princeton is one of the sunniest places in Canada with 323 days of sun each year. The brokerage’s trading area consists of the communities of Princeton, Tulameen, Coalmont, Allison Lake, Missezula Lake, Osprey Lake and Hedley, representing a population of close to 5,000.

“We pride ourselves on helping our clients with decisions that will serve them for the long-term,” says Haayer.